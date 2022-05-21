Two people were killed and three severely injured in a ‘targeted’ Indiana shooting, police say

By Andy Rose, CNN

Two men were killed and three women severely injured in a shooting in Goshen, Indiana, on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

Authorities received a report about a shooting at a house on Rosemare Court around 3:20 p.m., the Goshen Police Department said in a news release. Five people were “severely injured,” police said.

Goshen is roughly 60 miles northwest of Fort Wayne.

Two injured women were airlifted to a trauma hospital and a third woman was transported to another trauma center, according to the release.

An injured man was transported to the hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead and a second man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, authorities said, but “preliminary information indicates that the shooting was targeted, not gang related.”

“There does not appear to be any further threat of danger to the community at this time,” police said.

There was no immediate announcement of arrests or suspects. More information will be released when it’s available, police said.

