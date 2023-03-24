Los Angeles Unified School District has reached an agreement in negotiations with union
By Taylor Romine, CNN
The Los Angeles Unified School District and Service Employees International Union Local 99 have reached a deal following a three-day strike, officials said in a news conference Friday evening.
Below are the agreed-upon terms as announced by Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho:
- Salary increases of:
6% ongoing wage increase retroactive to July 1, 2021
7% ongoing wage increase retroactive to July 1, 2022
7% ongoing wage increase effective July 1, 2023
- $2 per hour increase for all employees effective January 1, 2024
- A $1,000 bonus for current employees who were with the district in the 2020-21 school year
- The Los Angeles Unified School District minimum wage will be raised to $22.52 an hour
- Health benefits for part-time employees assigned to work four or more hours a day, including coverage for their qualified dependents.
- Increase hours and compensation for paraprofessionals serving students with special needs.
- Invest $3 million in an Education and Professional Development Fund for SEIU members.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
