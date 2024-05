IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Wednesday was the kickoff for this summer's Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race in Idaho Falls.

Some of the prizes for this year's race were shown off with the help of the Idaho Falls police and fire departments.

This year, the duck drop will be on Saturday, August 10.

Money raised will be used to continue to build Heritage Park along the river.

For more information on how you can adopt a duck, click HERE.