Magnitude 4.4 earthquake shakes Los Angeles

By Brandon Miller and Steve Almasy, CNN

(CNN) — A magnitude 4.4 earthquake occurred in Los Angeles at 12:20 p.m. PT, according to the US Geological Survey. The “notable” quake had an initial reported intensity of 4.7 but has since been revised down to 4.4, the agency said.

The shallow quake was only 7.5 miles deep and directly under the populated areas of Los Angeles, so was likely felt widely despite the relatively modest intensity.

Earthquakes of magnitudes 4 to 5 generally bring light shaking and very light to no damage.

Other recent earthquakes in the area include a magnitude 4.9 quake on July 29 near Barstow and a magnitude 5.2 temblor last Tuesday near Bakersfield.

Monday’s shaking had the Los Angeles Fire Department in earthquake mode, with crews at 106 fire stations doing surveys of their districts. There were no immediate reports of injuries or structural damage, the department said.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly Mitchell said: “Thankfully, no major damages or road closures were reported due to the earthquake.”

Supervisor Kathryn Barger used the opportunity to remind residents to be prepared.

”I want to remind L.A. County residents who are feeling jittery after today’s quake to visit ready.lacounty.gov. You’ll find helpful tips and information on how to prepare and be ready for earthquakes and any other hazard that can impact our County,” she said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s Taylor Romine contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.