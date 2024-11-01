Halloween shootings in Orlando nightlife district leave 2 dead, 6 injured



CNN

By Paradise Afshar and Andy Rose, CNN

(CNN) — Two people were killed and six others injured after a teenage shooter opened fire in two locations in downtown Orlando where large crowds had gathered to celebrate Halloween, the city’s police chief said early Friday.

A 17-year-old suspect was arrested, Police Chief Eric Smith said at a news conference.

The shooting victims ranged in age from 19 to 39, according to police. Two of the six surviving victims are hospitalized in critical but stable condition, Orlando Regional Medical Center spokesperson Marlei Martinez told CNN Friday morning.

About 100 officers were working a detail in the area, which allowed for a quick response, the chief added – though it did not appear to deter the shooter.

“He walked by multiple officers,” Smith said. “He didn’t really care.”

People in large crowds gathered for Halloween festivities scattered as the shots were fired, surveillance videos from the scene show.

“Halloween is one of our busiest nights of the year,” Smith said, adding anywhere from 50,000 to 100,000 people can gather for the celebration.

The suspect opened fire in the first location before running away with the crowd, Smith said, citing footage of the first shooting.

At a second location, police took down the suspect moments after he opened fire, the video showed.

Measures to screen people for weapons during the downtown Halloween celebration in previous years – including checkpoints and gun-sniffing dogs – were not possible this year because a 2023 state law allows most people to carry a concealed weapon without a permit, Smith said.

“When the law changed, basically you can carry on a public street as long as you meet certain criteria,” he said.

Authorities are considering whether to charge the suspect as an adult, said State Attorney Andrew Bain.

“Obviously from the multiple victims and the brazen nature of the crime, there are several aggravating factors that would fit inside the matrix to charge him as an adult,” Bain said.

The suspect was being interviewed Friday morning as police seek a motive, Smith said.

“This person right here threw away his life. For what?” Smith said.

The suspect was previously arrested on a grand theft charge in 2023, Smith said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s Tina Burnside contributed to this report.

