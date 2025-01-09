These are the iconic and beloved landmarks impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires

By Artemis Moshtaghian and Brett Roegiers, CNN

(CNN) — As residents in the Los Angeles area grapple with this week’s devastating wildfires, several iconic landmarks and beloved local institutions have fallen victim to the flames.

Will Rogers ranch house

The Will Rogers ranch house, a state park named after the early 20th century actor, columnist and “cowboy philosopher,” who once owned the place in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood, was destroyed by flames, California State Parks said.

The Palisades Fire also destroyed structures elsewhere in Will Rogers State Historic Park and nearby Topanga State Park, officials said. “We grieve for these invaluable natural and cultural assets, and our thoughts are with everyone affected by the catastrophic fires in the Los Angeles region,” California State Parks Director Armando Quintero said.

Rosenthal Wine Bar & Patio

Situated along the picturesque Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, Rosenthal Wine Bar & Patio – the tasting room for the Rosenthal winery – was a beloved destination for Angelenos seeking a relaxing wine-tasting experience and stunning ocean views. “I am absolutely heartbroken over the loss of Rosenthal Wines,” lamented patron Paige Johanna North on Instagram. “I’ve spent so many wonderful afternoons there over the years, from tastings with family to my bachelorette party. This is so terrible.”

Following the fire, the wine bar’s social media account was inundated with similar tributes and memories. Videos and images shared by patrons showcased moments that captured the laid-back atmosphere that made Rosenthal a cherished gathering place.

Pasadena Jewish Temple and Center

Buildings of the Pasadena Jewish Temple and Center were destroyed by the Eaton Fire. In a letter posted on the center’s website, the temple’s leadership expressed sorrow and said the news “is beyond devastating and heartbreaking for us all.” Fortunately, all Torah scrolls were rescued from the sanctuary, chapel and classrooms, the online letter reads. The center’s leaders intend to rebuild, but emphasized they’re also focused on supporting and following up with congregants, some of whom have lost their homes.

Topanga Ranch Motel

The Topanga Ranch Motel, a group of bungalow-style cabins built in the hills of Malibu nearly 100 years ago and once owned by newspaper magnate William Randolph Hearst, was consumed by the Palisades Fire, California State Parks said. The motel once housed workers constructing the Pacific Coast Highway, and also served as a retreat for families and filmmakers, the parks agency said. The motel was long shuttered, but “plans had been in the works to restore about 20 of the cabins for public use,” the parks agency said.

“If you’ve ever eaten at the Reel Inn on PCH (RIP), you probably admired the time capsule Topanga Ranch Motel cottages just off the parking lot,” the tour company Esotouric said on X.

Theatre Palisades

Theatre Palisades, a community theater founded in 1963, was destroyed in the Pacific Palisades Fire just days before the company was set to debut its “Jest a Second!” production.

“We are so deeply saddened to hear of the loss of our sister theater company, Theatre Palisades,” Kentwood Players said in a post on Instagram, adding that Theatre Palisades is “an integral part of the local Los Angeles community theater.”

“This tragedy not only impacts the incredible performances they’ve brought to life but also the vibrant community they’ve fostered over the years,” the statement reads.

Altadena Hardware

The Altadena Hardware store, a fixture for more than 80 years in the Altadena community just north of Pasadena, burned down in the Eaton Fire. Originally established as a grocery in 1916, the hardware store became a destination for locals looking for anything from tools to gardening supplies. Known for its friendly service and quirky charm, the store was a place where generations of residents found not only hardware but also a sense of belonging. “Altadena Hardware, run by the local Orlandini family for many years, where two of my kids worked, where one kid was working just last night selling emergency supplies to people, is gone,” the writer Peachy Keenan tweeted.

Altadena Community Church

“It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of our church building to the Eaton fires,” Altadena Community Church said on its Facebook page. Described as the “church as it could be,” according to its website, the church served local residents for more than 80 years. It offered several outreach programs including a food pantry and preschool that served local families and acted as a place of solace for many. “We will regroup to find our path forward. Until then, we may be pretty silent as we each work through this tragedy individually and together in spirit,” the church said in a post on social media.

Palisades Charter High School

Affectionately dubbed “Pali High” by locals, Palisades Charter High School suffered extensive damage–along with two other schools in the area–in the Palisades Fire this week. Known not only for its academic excellence but also as a vibrant filming location, the school has served as the backdrop for iconic Hollywood productions, including the horror classic “Carrie,” “Freaky Friday,” and wild party film “Project X.”

The school boasts an impressive roster of high-profile alumni, including Grammy-winning artist will.i.am, acclaimed director J.J. Abrams, Oscar-winning actor Forest Whitaker, and Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr. In a somber letter to parents and students, Palisades High Principal Pam Magee said that while “there have tremendous losses in a short period,” an initial assessment estimates that 70% of the campus remains intact. School administrators are currently planning to reopen next week.

Fox’s Restaurant

Nothing remains but debris and the iconic “Fox’s Restaurant” sign bearing the image of a cute fox that once welcomed locals to the Altadena eatery, a landmark in the community since the 1950s. Known for their hearty breakfast offerings and classic diner fare, including its famous Noah’s Ark plate, Fox’s burned down in the Eaton Fire in Northern Los Angeles this week.

Co-owners Monique King and Paul Rosenbluh, who revitalized the diner in 2018, expressed their heartbreak over the loss and reached out to the public for help to support their dedicated staff—many of whom have been with them for over 30 years. They launched a GoFundMe campaign aimed at supporting their employees for at least three months or until they can hopefully reopen. “It’s so they can figure out what’s next,” King shared, noting that many staff members have never worked anywhere else.

The Bunny Museum

Known as “the world’s only museum about everything bunny,” The Bunny Museum in Altadena, has delighted visitors for nearly three decades with its whimsical collection of over 45,000 rabbit-themed artifacts.

Co-founded by couple Steve Lubanski and Candace Frazee, the museum transformed their love for bunnies into a 7,000-square-foot space filled with bunny items that included everything from antiquities to contemporary art and all sorts of plush toys.

“We will help you and your family rebuild The Bunny Museum!” fan Persephone Johnson posted on the museum’s Facebook page. “Yes, it will never be the same, but we can aspire to make it nearly as beautiful as before.”

The owners shared plans of launching a fundraising campaign in hopes of a building a 501(c)3 non-profit museum.

“Not a hoppy day, today, but tomorrow will be hoppier with so many good wishes hoppin’ our way,” the duo wrote, lovingly signing off with “Lubunnzee”, a portmanteau combining their names.

Moonshadows Malibu

Moonshadows, the iconic Malibu restaurant dramatically perched over the Pacific Ocean and known for its chic covered patio and seafood fare, has been a local landmark since 1966.

“We only have ash covered decks and cars here,” Jenny Turnbull tweeted in homage to the restaurant. “Remembering countless special occasions and carefree Sundays along PCH in Malibu, often stopping at Moonshadows for a toast along the water. It’s hard to process how much is gone.”

This isn’t the first time tragedy has struck the restaurant’s owners. During the 2018 Woolsey Fire, one owner lost his home, and now, just six years later, he’s watched the cherished restaurant burn to the ground, wife Janette Mallory told CNN. Patrons have flooded social media with emotional tributes, sharing memories of celebrating milestones, enjoying romantic dinners, and creating lasting memories at the seaside establishment.

The Getty Villa

The Getty Villa, a slice of ancient Rome nestled in the Pacific Palisades, narrowly escaped destruction as the Palisades Fire raged dangerously close to its hallowed grounds. Inspired by Italy’s Villa dei Papiri in Herculaneum, the museum houses a staggering 44,000 Greek, Roman, and Etruscan antiquities, including the famed Victorious Youth statue.

As flames encroached upon the villa’s landscaping, the museum’s fire prevention systems sprang into action, saving the Los Angeles cultural oasis and its priceless artifacts.

Years of prioritizing fire mitigation efforts, clearing nearby brush as well as installing an on-site water tank, proved crucial in keeping the $10 billion collection safe from harm.

“While trees and vegetation on the property have burned, Getty structures have been unaffected, and thankfully, both staff and the collections are safe,” president and CEO of the J. Paul Getty Trust Katherine E. Fleming said in a statement Wednesday.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.