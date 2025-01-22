5 things to know for Jan. 22: Winter whiteout, Immigration crackdown, Tariffs, California wildfires, Netflix

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — The White House has ordered all federal employees in diversity, equity and inclusion roles to be placed on leave “effective immediately.” Some major companies have taken similar measures as they face pressure from conservative critics and customers to roll back their DEI programs.

1. Winter whiteout

A historic amount of snow is burying parts of the US Gulf Coast after the region was struck on Tuesday by a once-in-a-generation winter storm. At least nine people are believed to have died due to the dangerous conditions gripping the South, officials said. States of emergency are active in Louisiana, Georgia, Alabama, Florida and Mississippi. Many schools and airports across Southern states are closed as travel has become difficult to impossible in some areas. More than 25 million people are under winter weather alerts from Florida to Virginia today — all while much of the central and eastern US face temperatures running 20-30 degrees below average.

2. Immigration crackdown

President Donald Trump is rolling out a slate of new policies targeting undocumented immigrants with mass deportations. The White House this week made it easier for immigrants to be arrested in places once considered safe zones — like churches and schools. Immigration and Customs Enforcement set a policy in 2011 preventing agents from making arrests in sensitive locations and the Biden administration put out similar guidance. Now, immigrant advocates have shared concerns over stripping that policy, arguing that doing so would stoke fear in immigrant communities and keep children from going to school or people from seeking care at hospitals.

3. Tariffs

The Trump administration is moving to impose steep tariffs on goods from China, Canada and Mexico that may come as soon as February 1 — a move that could raise prices for American consumers. President Trump this week said that he is considering a 10% across-the-board tariff on all Chinese goods and 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada. While Trump claims foreign exporters pay the tariffs, US consumers stand to foot a portion of the bill, too, as retailers are unlikely to fully absorb the added costs. Retailers have taken some preemptive steps to stave off increasing prices, including stockpiling goods and shifting production away from countries that could get hit by tariffs. But those measures may only protect consumers for so long.

4. California wildfires

At least 28 people have died in the wildfires blazing across Southern California, officials said Tuesday. The Palisades Fire in Los Angeles County, which has burned over 23,000 acres, is 63% contained, and the Eaton Fire is 89% contained at over 14,000 acres. More than 10 million people in the region are under red flag warnings today amid gusty winds and extremely dry air. Tens of thousands of people have also been displaced for weeks and now find their housing situation beyond their control. Crews say it may even take months to clean up toxic contamination from chemicals released as flames consumed electronics, metals, plastics and paints.

5. Netflix

Netflix is raising its prices after the streaming giant reported its largest-ever subscriber jump. The 19 million new subscribers in the last quarter of 2024 put Netflix at 302 million globally. The company attributed the service’s latest success to the Mike Tyson and Jake Paul boxing match in November, two live Christmas Day NFL games and the popularity of “Squid Game” season two. The price increases announced Tuesday will see the standard monthly membership without advertisements increase from $15.49 to $17.99, while a standard account with ads will rise one dollar to $7.99. Its highest-priced premium tier, which includes 4K video quality, will increase by $2 to $24.99.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Cat mistakenly left on a plane

This cat named Mittens became an accidental jet setter when her cage was overlooked multiple times in a plane cargo hold!

Razzie Awards announce nominees for the year’s worst films

Nominations for the 45th annual Razzie Awards were announced Tuesday, and the “Joker” sequel led the pack.

MrBeast is officially bidding for TikTok

Social media star MrBeast is looking to buy TikTok with a group of investors as the deadline approaches for the company to avoid a permanent ban in the US.

A major investment in artificial intelligence

Three top tech firms announced that they will create a new company, called Stargate, to grow AI infrastructure in the US.

Sparkling water and weight loss

Carbonated drinks known as sparkling, fizzy, seltzer and soda waters are thought to impact the waistline. Health experts weigh in.

TODAY’S NUMBER

1.4 billion

That’s around how many people traveled internationally in 2024 as tourism returns to pre-pandemic highs.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“Thailand is ready to embrace diversity and accept love in all its forms.”

— Thailand’s Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, as the country gets ready to become the first in Southeast Asia to recognize marriage equality. Hundreds of same-sex couples are expected to tie the knot across Thailand on Thursday when the landmark bill goes into effect.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY …

What sweat can tell us about our health

Researchers have discovered biomarkers in sweat that could play a role in advancing everything from precision medicine and nutrition to diagnosing things like depression and anxiety. Watch the video here.

