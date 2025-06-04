Filing by Karen Read’s defense appears to signal she won’t testify in her retrial

By Jean Casarez, Dakin Andone, CNN

(CNN) — A new court filing by Karen Read’s defense team could indicate she will not testify in her retrial for the January 2022 killing of her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, as questions swirl about whether she will take the stand in the case’s waning days.

Proposed jury instructions filed by Read’s defense attorneys Monday include a section on Read’s “Right not to Testify,” directing jurors not to hold that choice against her during their deliberations.

“As you know, Ms. Read did not testify at this trial,” the instruction – which would be read to jurors by Judge Beverly Cannone – begins. “You may not hold that against her. Ms. Read has an absolute right not to testify because, as I’ve explained, she is presumed to be innocent and does not have to do anything to convince you she is innocent.”

The filing, released by the court Wednesday morning, is not final, and it does not prevent the defense from ultimately putting Read on the stand.

The defendant has not ruled out testifying when speaking to reporters in recent days, including as recently as Tuesday – after the proposed instructions were filed with the court. Asked whether she would testify, Read told reporters, “I’m ambivalent,” according to CNN affiliate WCVB.

“And by ambivalent, I could get on board with either one,” she said. “I could feel strongly either way.”

Read has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a collision resulting in death.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

