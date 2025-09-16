See the text messages between Charlie Kirk shooting suspect and roommate

By Matt Stiles and Gillian Roberts, CNN

(CNN) — Charlie Kirk’s suspected killer, Tyler Robinson, allegedly texted his roommate the day of the shooting and discussed his rifle, possible motive and other details on the planning surrounding the event, according to charging documents released by Utah County officials on Tuesday.

Robinson’s roommate told police about a note left by Robinson under the keyboard, which read, “I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m going to take it.” Police say they found a photo of the note.

In the court filing, prosecutors described the roommate as “a biological male who was involved in a romantic relationship with Robinson.” Robinson’s roommate provided their text messages to police, according to the documents.

The roommate was alerted to the note by a text from Robinson, which led to the following exchange, and which CNN transcribed from the charging documents:

