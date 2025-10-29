Reining in drug prices, ballroom saga, teens and chatbots: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

After a flurry of lawsuits, Character.AI will no longer let teens talk with its chatbots. Instead of open-ended conversations, kids under 18 will be able to create stories and animations.

The US Food and Drug Administration will take steps to streamline the process to develop generic versions of complex biological drugs. The changes are intended to increase competition and lower drug costs for Americans.

President Donald Trump’s decision to demolish part of the White House has sparked widespread backlash — even among supporters. CNN’s Aaron Blake says it’s shaping up to be one of his most controversial second-term moves.

Bill Gates, a leading proponent for carbon emissions reductions, published a remarkable essay that argued resources must be shifted away from the battle against climate change. He urged investment in other efforts to prevent disease and hunger.

The ligament in your elbow that connects the bone in your upper arm to the one in your forearm is only about as strong as “a piece of celery.” This has plagued baseball players for decades, but a new phenomenon is emerging.

The city that launched President Trump is now poised to elect its first Muslim mayor — or give a comeback to New York’s disgraced former governor. CNN’s John King talked to voters across all five boroughs to see what they’re thinking ahead of Tuesday’s election.

🍺 Cheers, mate! British pubs can be intimidating for visitors. From learning how to order a pint to sharing your snacks, the culture is full of charming traditions and surprising rules.

🦇 Spooky surprise: These bats aren’t just Halloween props — scientists have found that several North American species naturally shine under UV light. The eerie glow earns these nocturnal mammals a spot on the growing list of unexpectedly radiant creatures.

🧠 Quiz answer: C. The Fed cut rates to the lowest level in three years.

