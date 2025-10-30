By Sarah Hutter, CNN

Turns out it’s not just about hitting 10,000 steps — it’s about how you take them. A new study finds that longer, sustained strolls are linked to lower risks of heart disease and early death, making that classic “long walk on the beach” more than just a romantic cliché.

Can a species “de-evolve”? Perhaps. In a suspected case of reverse evolution, wild tomatoes in the Galápagos have developed a certain defense mechanism that hasn’t been seen in millions of years.

Museums by day, playgrounds by night. London’s institutions are courting new crowds with silent discos, samurai suppers and lion-side glamping — all part of a creative reinvention.

While promoting her new book, Kamala Harris opened up about her “complicated” relationship with former President Joe Biden, revisiting moments from her short-lived presidential campaign and the fallout that followed.

Halloween ensembles from the first half of the 20th century were terrifying. From pagan spirits to Wonder Woman, take a look at a brief history of this holiday’s costumes. And if you’re still scrambling for one, you may be in luck.

👻 Lights, camera, shriek! You’ve just entered the legendary Netherworld Haunted House. Your skin prickles, adrenaline spikes — and that primal fight-or-flight instinct kicks in. But the real fright? CNN’s Isabel Rosales, transformed into a terrifying monster, ready to spook unsuspecting guests.

🌊 Searching the seas: During a hunt for a famed polar exploration shipwreck, researchers discovered something unexpected: striking geometrics patterns created by fish on the Antarctic seafloor.

🥤 Coca-Cola recently launched a new soda formula in the US market. What key ingredient change sets it apart from the traditional version?

A. It uses cane sugar instead of high-fructose corn syrup

B. It includes added electrolytes for hydration

C. It features reduced caffeine content

D. It’s sweetened with stevia and monk fruit

🧠 Quiz answer: A. Coca-Cola has begun selling a soda that uses cane sugar, rather than high-fructose corn syrup, in the US following a demand from President Donald Trump.

