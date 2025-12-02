5 things to know for Dec. 7: Hazardous travel, Immigration crackdown, Venezuela, Asia floods, US health policy



CNN

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

It may be time to layer up, readers — nearly 60 million people in the US are under winter weather alerts today. You can stay ahead of the storm by checking CNN’s weather alert tracker for the latest advisories, watches and warnings.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ Hazardous travel

Severe winter weather is unleashing travel chaos across the US, causing widespread flight delays and road accidents. The storm is expected to strengthen rapidly into a bomb cyclone as it tracks up the East Coast today. Air travel was hit especially hard on Monday, with Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport reporting the most disruptions. Over 1,500 flights were delayed and more than 300 were canceled. Road conditions are also deteriorating in multiple states. Police in Missouri received numerous calls about accidents amid heavy snow and slick roads. Farther east, around a quarter-inch of ice could glaze parts of North Carolina, West Virginia and Virginia in the coming hours.

2️⃣ Immigration crackdown

The Department of Homeland Security is preparing to deploy 250 agents in Louisiana this month as part of an immigration operation called “Swamp Sweep.” The deployment comes after two National Guard members were shot in Washington, DC, last week, prompting President Donald Trump and administration officials to heighten their anti-immigration rhetoric. On Monday, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said that she is recommending a “full travel ban” on “every damn country that’s been flooding our nation with killers, leeches, and entitlement junkies.” When asked which countries would be included in the potential ban, DHS said in an email, “We will be announcing the list soon.”

3️⃣ Venezuela

President Trump and top national security officials huddled at the White House on Monday to discuss next steps on Venezuela, as the administration faces scrutiny about a controversial decision in September to strike an alleged drug boat in the Caribbean twice. The US military was aware that survivors remained before conducting what is known as a “double-tap strike” that killed them in the second blow, sources told CNN. Some lawmakers have suggested it could be a “war crime” and have called on Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to testify before Congress about the follow-up strike.

4️⃣ Asia floods

More than 1,200 people have been killed by flooding and landslides caused by heavy rainfall in parts of Asia. The cyclone-fueled downpours have battered Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia in recent days. Sri Lanka was struck by a separate storm, leaving some areas submerged and creating the most difficult rescue operation the country has ever seen, according to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. Hundreds more are still missing as crews work to airlift patients and fly critical supplies, including oxygen tanks, to submerged areas.

5️⃣ US health policy

The US did not commemorate World AIDS Day this week, a break from decades of precedent. The commemoration — held every December 1 since 1988 — was withdrawn this year by the Trump administration after citing a need to “modernize” its approach to countering infectious diseases. The day is intended to raise awareness of efforts to fight HIV/AIDS and remember the lives lost to the disease. Separately, a senior FDA official recently said the agency will change its vaccine approval process, alleging that Covid-19 shots caused 10 child deaths. The official did not provide details on the deaths but said vaccines will need more evidence of safety before they can be marketed.

Happening later

Trump envoy to meet with Putin as US pushes to end war in Ukraine

US special envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin today following high-level talks between the US and Ukrainian officials over the weekend. Follow here for live updates.

Breakfast browse

Gas dips below $3

The national average for regular gas has dropped below $3 a gallon for the first time since 2021, according to AAA.

Costco sues US government

The warehouse club operator sued the US government amid the ongoing tariff saga. Here’s a sample of the lawsuit’s key details. Lawyers for Sean “Diddy” Combs are fighting to keep Netflix from releasing a docuseries about the embattled music mogul.

‘Diddy’ docuseries fight

Lawyers for Sean “Diddy” Combs are fighting to keep Netflix from releasing a docuseries about the embattled music mogul.

Son of ‘El Chapo’ pleads guilty

The son of the notorious Mexican drug kingpin pleaded guilty Monday to US drug trafficking charges.

Inside the world’s longest undersea road tunnel

Norway is building the world’s longest, deepest undersea road tunnel. See photos here.

Weather

🌤️ Check your local forecast to see what you can expect.

And finally…

▶️ North Korea’s capital described as modern ‘Pyonghattan’

CNN’s Will Ripley talks to an American traveler who experienced the fancy restaurants, futuristic skyscrapers and modern technology in North Korea’s capital catering to the elite population of the city.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Today’s edition of 5 Things AM was edited and produced by CNN’s Andrew Torgan.