Why car prices keep rising, vaccine changes, fixing the retirement system: Catch up on the day’s stories

1️⃣ Sticker shock

The average price of a new car briefly topped $50,000 in September for the first time before slipping back down. Now automotive experts say that they will pass that threshold again — and this time, they might stay there.

2️⃣ Cold case solved?

Rhonda Fisher’s body was found along a quiet stretch of rural highway south of Denver, and her murder went unsolved for decades. DNA collected from paper bags now points to one of Colorado’s “most prolific serial killers.”

3️⃣ Vaccine changes

Advisers handpicked by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are considering a major revision to the childhood vaccine schedule. The hepatitis B shot given to newborns could be delayed by weeks or even years.

4️⃣ Achilles injuries

The tendons named after a famous character of Greek legend seem to be tearing left and right these days. They’re plaguing ordinary fitness buffs as well as some of the world’s best athletes.

5️⃣ Selling scandal

Vanity Fair editor Olivia Nuzzi’s memoir hit bookstores this week. There’s been plenty of drama leading up to its release, but sales of the tell-all have been sluggish.

🚛 Midair rescue: Emergency teams pulled a driver from a tractor-trailer dangling off a bridge in West Virginia. He had lost control due to slick road conditions during a winter storm.

✈️ Underrated destination: The former royal site of Oudong offers serene temples, historical remnants and sweeping views — yet the Cambodian attraction remains largely overlooked by global travelers.

🌕 December’s full moon is the last supermoon of the year. What is it called?

A. Winter moon

B. Christmas moon

C. Snow moon

D. Cold moon

🧠 Quiz answer: D. December’s supermoon, also called the cold moon, will be at its fullest around 6:14 p.m. ET Thursday.

