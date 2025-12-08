Tech trouble, most wanted fugitive, space junk: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, Jordan D. Brown, CNN

1️⃣ Apple’s future

The company has a reputation for producing design-forward consumer products that have shaped how people use technology. Now it’s going through a major shakeup, and the tech industry is at a crossroads.

2️⃣ ‘He had no fear’

Ryan Wedding competed for Canada at the 2002 Winter Games. Then he went from national hero to alleged drug kingpin. Here’s how the Olympic snowboarder became one of the FBI’s most wanted fugitives.

3️⃣ Space junk

Sometimes what goes up doesn’t come back down — instead, it becomes a problem. Junk is accumulating in space at a fantastic pace. There’s a simple solution for how to deal with all this celestial litter.

4️⃣ Steeped in tradition

Afternoon tea is quintessentially British. There’s a lot more to it than steaming silver kettles and cucumber sandwiches with the crusts cut off — the ritual can get quite complicated.

5️⃣ Sleepy time

You might not need eight hours of rest. Experts say quality is just as important as quantity. Find your perfect amount.

These rare palm trees in Rio de Janeiro take 30 to 80 years to bloom before dying about a year after flowering. A Brazilian botanical garden is working to preserve their life cycle.

It took months of preparation and six attempts for astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy to capture this shot — the silhouette of a skydiver in front of the sun's textured face.

