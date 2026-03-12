Skip to Content
ATF responding to shooting at Old Dominion University in Virginia, agency says

By Rebekah Riess, CNN

(CNN) — ATF special agents are responding to a shooting at Old Dominion University in Virginia, the federal agency told CNN Thursday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

