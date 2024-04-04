US tourist on safari in Zambia killed by charging elephant

By Jack Guy and Louis Mian, CNN

(CNN) — An 80-year-old American woman was killed in Zambia after an elephant charged at a vehicle carrying tourists in Kafue National Park.

Another woman was injured and was taken to a medical facility in South Africa following the incident, which took place on Saturday, the conservation and hospitality company Wilderness, which was running the trip, said in a statement published Tuesday.

Four other people also suffered minor injuries.

Wilderness Chief Executive Officer Keith Vincent said the vehicle, which was carrying six guests and a guide, was “unexpectedly charged” by a bull elephant during the excursion to view wildlife, known as a game drive.

“Our guides are all extremely well trained and experienced, but sadly in this instance the terrain and vegetation was such that the guide’s route became blocked and he could not move the vehicle out of harm’s way quickly enough,” Vincent said.

“This is a tragic event and we extend our deepest condolences to the family of the guest who died,” he said.

“We are also, naturally, supporting those guests and the guide involved in this distressing incident,” he added.

The deceased woman has not been named.

A helicopter was dispatched to the scene and authorities are investigating.

Zambia is popular with safari travelers thanks to a number of national parks and the quality of its guides.

Kafue is the country’s largest national park and is home to more than 200 animal species.

It is known for lion and leopard sightings as well as an incredible diversity of antelope species, many of which are rarely seen elsewhere.

This is not the first time an American tourist has died at the park.

In September 2016, Bianca Rudolph was found dead in her hunting cabin after a fatal shotgun blast.

In August 2023, her husband, Lawrence Rudolph, was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his wife of 30 years.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.