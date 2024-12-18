At least 13 dead after navy boat and passenger ferry collide near popular Mumbai tourist destination

By Esha Mitra and Billy Stockwell, CNN

(CNN) — At least 13 people have died and two others are in critical condition after a collision between a passenger ferry and a navy speedboat near to a popular tourist destination in Mumbai, India, according to a local official.

Devendra Fadnavis, chief minister of Maharashtra state, told reporters Wednesday the collision took place as the passenger ferry Neelkamal headed to the Elephanta Caves.

The caves, located on an island in the Sea of Oman and a short ferry ride from Mumbai, are one of the city’s most popular tourist destinations and are a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Video footage from the Indian Coast Guard filmed after the incident shows a large scale rescue operation underway, with dozens of people, some wearing life jackets, being brought to safety aboard other vessels by emergency services.

By Wednesday evening local time, 101 people had been rescued by the navy, coast guard and police, Fadnavis said, with 11 navy crafts and four helicopters part of that mission.

Of the 13 people killed, 10 were civilians and three were navy personnel, he said. Two others remain in critical condition and have been admitted to hospital, he added.

The incident will be investigated by the police and navy, Fadnavis said, adding that the families of the deceased would be given 500,000 rupees (approximately $5,890).

“My tributes to the deceased. We stand in full solidarity with the grieving families during this difficult time,” Fadnavis said.

Preliminary reports suggested the naval speedboat had suffered an engine failure, according to the official.

Search and rescue efforts are continuing, Fadnavis said, adding that further information will be provided to the public on Thursday.

