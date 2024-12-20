Skip to Content
At least one dead after car plows into German Christmas market, public broadcaster says

Emergency services attend an incident at the Christmas market in Magdeburg
Dörthe Hein/DPA/AP via CNN Newsource
Emergency services attend an incident at the Christmas market in Magdeburg
Published 12:38 PM

By Catherine Nicholls and Frederik Pleitgen, CNN

Berlin (CNN) — At least one person has died after a car plowed into a crowd at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, police have said, according to local public broadcaster MDR.

Several people have also been injured, MDR reported, citing police.

Germany’s Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff is on his way to Magdeburg, after a car drove into a crowd at a Christmas market, local public broadcaster MDR has reported.

Extensive police measures are currently in place at the scene, Magdeburg police said in a post on X.

Magdeburg is the state capital of Saxony-Anhalt and has a population of about 240,000.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

