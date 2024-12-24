Five men sentenced for their involvement in Amsterdam soccer riots

By Catherine Nicholls, CNN

(CNN) — A Dutch court sentenced five men on Tuesday for charges related to violence that broke out after a soccer match in Amsterdam last month.

The clashes unfolded after a soccer game between Israel’s Maccabi Tel Aviv and Amsterdam’s Ajax.

Multiple social media videos showed Maccabi fans chanting anti-Arab slurs, praising Israeli military attacks in Gaza and yelling “f**k the Arabs” in the run up to the match. After the game, Maccabi fans were violently attacked in the streets. Social media video showed people shouting antisemitic slurs and setting off fireworks inside a tram.

Of the men sentenced on Tuesday, three were found guilty of committing violence and two were found guilty of aiding and abetting violence, a statement from the Dutch court said. One of the men was also found guilty of making offensive remarks against Jewish people.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

