4 US Army soldiers go missing during Lithuanian training mission

(CNN) — Four US Army soldiers went missing during a training mission close to Lithuania’s border with Belarus, military officials said Wednesday, and a search is underway.

The soldiers were reported missing on Tuesday in a training area near the city of Pabrade at approximately 4:45 p.m. (10:45 a.m. ET), the Lithuanian Armed Forces said in a Wednesday statement.

“The soldiers, all from 1st Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, were conducting scheduled tactical training at the time of the incident,” the US Army Europe and Africa said in a statement.

Search and recovery efforts involve the US Army, Lithuanian Armed Forces, Lithuanian law enforcement and others, the US Army added.

According to the Lithuanian Armed Forces, helicopters and members of the country’s border guard are also involved in the search.

The US has maintained a presence in Eastern Europe and the Baltic region since 2014, in an operation called “Atlantic Resolve,” following Russia’s invasion of Crimea.

Lithuania, a member of both NATO and the European Union, hosts hundreds of American troops, who are stationed on a rotational basis.

A US military camp named Camp Herkus was established in Pabrade in August 2021, Lithuania’s Ministry of National Defence announced in a statement at the time. It is equipped to house up to 700 soldiers, or 1000 on a short-term basis, according to the Lithuanian Armed Forces.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

