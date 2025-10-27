Lithuania closes border with Belarus after multiple balloons violate airspace

By Catherine Nicholls and Nina Subkhanberdina, CNN

(CNN) — Lithuania has closed its border with Belarus following “constant violations” of its airspace, the country’s foreign ministry announced Monday, at a time when European nations are on high alert for intrusions into their skies.

“Dozens of helium balloons” have entered Lithuania’s airspace from Belarus over recent days, according to Inga Ruginienė, the country’s prime minister.

“Autocrats are once again testing the resilience of (the European Union) and NATO against hybrid threats,” she said Monday in a post on X, calling for a “united, resolute response” against the airspace violations.

At a press conference, Ruginienė said that her country’s armed forces would take “all necessary measures” to shoot down balloons, Reuters reported.

“In this way, we are again sending a signal that we are ready – and we are ready to take even the most severe actions when our airspace is violated,” she said.

In response to the border closure, Belarus’ foreign ministry said it has “handed Lithuania a note of protest” over the move.

“This violates citizens’ rights and freedom of movement principles. Belarus supports dialogue and practical cooperation,” the ministry said in a post on X.

Earlier this month, dozens of small hot-air balloons entered Lithuanian airspace, some of which were carrying smuggled cigarettes, according to authorities.

Though it was not clear where those balloons came from, Darius Buta, a senior adviser at Lithuania’s National Crisis Management Centre (NCMC) told the Associated Press at the time that Belarusian smugglers are increasingly using balloons for smuggling cigarettes into the EU.

Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, called Monday’s violations “a hybrid threat,” describing them as “destabilization” and “provocation.”

Europe “stands in full solidarity with Lithuania in the face of the persistent incursions of helium smuggling balloons into its airspace,” she said.

Europe is on high alert after multiple recent incursions by drones and aircraft into NATO airspace.

The alliance launched the mission “Eastern Sentry” to reinforce its presence in Eastern Europe and counter Russia’s threat.

On September 9, Poland shot down Russian drones that had violated its airspace.

The operation marked the first time shots were fired by NATO since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which began in February 2022. The military alliance denounced Moscow’s “absolutely dangerous” behavior. Russia claims it did not deliberately fly its drones into Poland, suggesting Ukrainian electronic jamming may have caused them to veer off course.

Days later, Russian drones violated Romanian airspace, prompting Bucharest to scramble fighter jets.

NATO has also intercepted three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets that violated Estonia’s airspace. Russia claims its jets never crossed into NATO airspace, but the alliance says it has data to prove its claim.

European leaders have vowed to increase pressure on Moscow to persuade Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.