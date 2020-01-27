SIPH offers free dental care for children

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Southeastern Idaho Public Health is partnering with Idaho State University and area dentists to provide a day of free dental care for kids.

On Saturday, Feb. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the ISU Dental Hygiene Clinic, eligible children will receive a free dental exam and treatment.

Kids preschool age through 8th grade will receive a thorough examination by a dentist, and preventive services, including tooth cleaning, fluoride varnish, sealants and oral hygiene instruction.

Those who need restorative care will be referred to any of the more than 20 area dentists that are participating.

Tooth decay in children can cause serious health problems, severe pain, problems eating and is the most common chronic disease found in children, according to SIPH.

To help prevent the impacts of tooth decay, the American Dental Association sponsors a national event called 'Give Kids a Smile Day.'

ISU's Dental Hygiene Department, Dental Residency Program, Southeastern Idaho Dental Society and other organizations are partnering together.

Families that have children in need of dental services that do not have dental insurance or have limited access to dental care can call Dana Solomon at Southeastern Idaho Public Health at 239-5256. If more information is needed, please call April Sluder at 478-6314.