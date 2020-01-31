Pocatello Police Department testing body cams

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Pocatello Police Department is looking into the possibility of getting body cameras for the patrol officers. Right now the department does not have body cameras, but they have been testing cameras on five different officers for the last couple of months and so far they really like what they see.

They say the cameras not only document what is going on and help with investigations but they even help with the behavior of people that the officers come in contact with.

Corporal Akilah Lacey is one of the officers that has been testing the body cam. He says the cameras really change the game for the officers both for their safety and for their professional careers.

"Honestly it just makes me feel safer," Lacey said. "If people know they are being recorded and so that way it helps with their behavior. It also helps with my career because I recently had a complaint brought against me and then it was totally unfounded because it was all on tape."

The police department will take the request for body cameras for the officers to the city council when they are done testing them out.