Pocatello hiring fair scheduled for April 8 and May 14

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - If you’re in the market for a seasonal job or career, the City of Pocatello wants you.

The city is hosting its hiring fair on Friday, April 8, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, May 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Public Works Annex, 2405 Garrett Way.

The city is looking to fill seasonal and full-time positions related to green-space, community activities and events, environmental and beautification, as well as safety and resource renewal.

City of Pocatello employees will be at each event to answer questions about available jobs, demonstrate equipment, and help fill out applications. Computers will be available for applicants to apply and staff can help potential applicants upload their resume.

“Many of our seasonal positions are designed for community beautification and enable clean access to our public spaces,” Human Resources Director Heather Buchanan said. “Working for the City of Pocatello is a great way to be part of a team environment.”

“We have some great people that work for the City of Pocatello,” Mayor Brian Blad said. “And we are truly excited to have many more people across Pocatello join the team.”

If you can’t attend the hiring event but would like to see what jobs are available at the City of Pocatello, click HERE. Or visit www.pocatello.us and click on the “Job Openings” icon.

“I look forward to working with you,” Mayor Blad said. “Together, we can continue to provide outstanding service to our community.”