United Way of Southeastern Idaho names new board president

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The United Way of Southeastern Idaho announced its new Board of Directors’ President is Pocatello’s Dr. Shane Hunt.

Hunt, officially started on Thursday, is the Dean of the Idaho State University College of Business and professor of marketing.

"I am honored to serve as the President of the United Way of Southeastern Idaho Board of Directors,” Hunt said. “My time on the Board has given me the opportunity to see first-hand the incredibly positive impact the United Way has across our region, and I am thrilled to work with our outstanding team and Board to continue helping our amazing community."

Hunt has served on the United Way of Southeastern Idaho Board of Directors since 2021, most recently as President-Elect, and served on the Board of the United Way of Northeast Arkansas from 2013-2020. In his new role, he brings with him many strong relationships with regional business leaders and connections in the communities across Southeast Idaho.

“We are so excited and honored to install Shane as our new President of the United Way of Southeastern Idaho Board of Directors,” said Shantay Bloxham, CEO of United Way of Southeastern Idaho. “With his extensive experience in volunteering for and serving as a board member on United Ways both here and in his home state of Arkansas, Shane is the perfect leader to help continue the work we do every day serving Southeastern Idaho families in need.”

Hunt’s new role on the board represents one of many partnerships between Idaho State University and United Way of Southeastern Idaho. Idaho State has hosted a campuswide workplace campaign for United Way for decades, including the most recent campaign year 2021-22.

United Way is currently collaborating with Idaho State’s College of Technology and other partners on the Skills Development Center of Southeastern Idaho. University professors are also involved in the United Way-managed Get Healthy Idaho health needs assessment and subsequent intervention plan to address barriers to health in Bannock County.

Many Idaho State staff and faculty members serve on United Way’s education collaboratives to advance education outcomes across the K-12 continuum.

Idaho State’s Graduate School staff volunteer for United Way, and its Associate Dean, Tracy Collum, serves on the United Way of Southeastern Idaho’s Campaign Cabinet.