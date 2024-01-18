BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - A heated planning and development council meeting in Bannock County took place Wednesday night.

People are up in arms about the possibility of future solar projects.

The meeting focused on zoning ordinances which would need to change for possible future projects like solar to advance.

It brought out many people concerned about possible changes.

Many were left standing along the walls.

People voiced concerns over any kind of solar project coming to the county in the future.

"This project offers nothing to the community that it has chosen to reap financial benefits from. And I'm starting with that. Knowing that you're talking about audience changes and I know that they requested and looking to off. So that's what we're talking about is large scale solar. "

The council stressed the meeting was not about specific solar projects but only about possible zoning changes for the future.