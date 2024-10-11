National Make a Dog’s Day event set for Saturday

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Pocatello Animal Services and Phil Meador Subaru are partnering for the sixth annual 'National Make a Dog's Day' event at the Pocatello Animal Shelter on Saturday, October 12.

During the event, the animal shelter will showcase adoptable animals and Subaru will be covering the costs of some adoption fees.

Subaru pledged $6,000 to Pocatello Animal Services. Through October, pet adoption fees will be discounted until the funds run out.

The National Make a Dog's Day event is Saturday, October 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pocatello Animal Shelter.