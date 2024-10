POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)—Pocatello Police said a man was shot early Wednesday morning on the Pocatello West Bench.

They said they received the call at 3:54 a.m. When officer arrived, they found the man with gunshot wounds. The man was taken to Portneuf Medical Center.

Police said those involved are acquaintances, and the investigation is ongoing.

No other information was given by police.