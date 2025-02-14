Sheriff’s office warns of new scam circulating around Bannock County

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)—The Bannock County Sheriff's office is warning people about a fake arrest warrant being sent to people in the county. They said the new scam looks like an arrest warrant coming from the Superior Court of Idaho.

They said if you get an arrest warrant like this remember Idaho doesn't have a Superior Court or penal codes. No deputy or employee of Bannock County will ever ask you for money, and they never give out subpoenas or warrants over the phone.

They said the most important thing to know is if someone calls and pretends to be a deputy and is asking you to pay money right away for legal reasons, they are trying to scam you.

They also suggest if you're not sure it's real, you can write down the caller's name, badge number, and phone number, if you can.

Tell the caller you'll hang up and call them back to check if it's really them. If they try to keep you on the phone until you pay, then it is most likely is a scam. Don't try calling the number they gave, but call the sheriff's office instead. And remember, never agree to meet them anywhere or give them your address or location.

The Bannock County Sheriff's office is 208-236-7111 or 208-236-7195.