‘Ride for Perez’ fundraiser for the Perez family on Saturday

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — A fundraiser is being held for the Perez family in honor of their son, Victor, on May 17th.

Victor Perez was shot and killed by Pocatello Police on April 5th of this year.

Those wishing to participate should bring a car or bike to C&G Sales and Service, located on 3950 South 5th Ave. in Pocatello at 10 a.m. Decorations on vehicles to remember Victor are welcome.

It's $10 to participate in the caravan that will make their way through town starting at C&G Sales and Service, going under the Center St. underpass, down Harrison, past the Perez household, out to the North Exchange, down Hawthorn to Chubbuck road, and back to the starting point.

When participants get back to C&G Sales and Service, there will be a barbecue for $5 a plate.

All proceeds will go to the Perez family.

"It's to help them through their grieving, [and] help them to still be able to put food on the table," says Adam Girard, owner of C&G Sales and Service, and organizer of the event. "[There's] not really a stipulation on it. If they need it for a power bill, or whatever they need to keep going through this time."

To make donations to the Perez family, C&G Sales and Services invites those interested to call the following number: (208) 240-1683.