Girl, 9, killed after car hits 3 people in Portland suburb
PORTLAND (AP) — A 9-year-old girl has been killed and two others injured after they were hit by a car in a Portland suburb.
Police in the city of Gresham responded to the accident just before 6 pm Saturday.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the 9-year-old was declared dead at the scene.
An adult woman and a 2-year-old girl were taken to a hospital for their injuries.
Police said the driver remained on the scene and was cooperating.
It was uncertain if charges would be filed.
