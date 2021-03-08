Girl, 9, killed after car hits 3 people in Portland suburb

Regional News

PORTLAND (AP) — A 9-year-old girl has been killed and two others injured after they were hit by a car in a Portland suburb.

Police in the city of Gresham responded to the accident just before 6 pm Saturday.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the 9-year-old was declared dead at the scene.

An adult woman and a 2-year-old girl were taken to a hospital for their injuries.

Police said the driver remained on the scene and was cooperating.

It was uncertain if charges would be filed.