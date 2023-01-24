Skip to Content
Multi-vehicle crash on US 93 near Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police is investigating a three-vehicle injury collision that occurred on Monday at approximately 5:52 p.m., on US 93 near milepost 35 in Twin Falls County.

A 47-year-old female from Twin Falls was driving southbound on US 93 in a 2016 Dodge Durango. A 21-year-old male from Jerome was driving northbound in a 1995 Chevrolet S-10 pickup. The driver of the Durango attempted to pass a Semi truck driven by a 40-year-old male from Beaverton, Oregon. The Durango struck the Chevrolet pickup head-on at an angle.

The driver of the Chevrolet pickup was transported via ground ambulance to a local hospital. The driver of the Durango and the driver of the Semi truck were wearing seat belts. The driver of the Chevrolet S-10 pickup was not wearing a seat belt.

The roadway was blocked for approximately two hours while emergency responders assisted those involved and clear the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.

