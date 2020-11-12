Skip to Content
BYU-Idaho offers students an on-campus Thanksgiving alternative

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Brigham Young University Idaho is offering students an on-campus Thanksgiving alternative.

Students remaining in Rexburg during the Thanksgiving break are invited to participate in the holiday tradition on campus provided by BYU-Idaho.

They are offering a free Thanksgiving meal from the university. 

The school will pre-cook and have ready to heat meals featuring turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, green salad, rolls and pie.

The meals are packaged to feed 12.

The school will also offer fun day and night activities for students staying back.

Students will have the chance to take part in laser tag, a holiday color run, watch Christmas movies and see a free play.

The night activities will also include food as well. 

Students have the chance to reserve a spot for the Thanksgiving dinner and other activities that include food by Friday, November 12.

