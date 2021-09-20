2 injured in possible home invasion

Rexburg

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - Deputies are trying to determine who entered a home in Rexburg early this morning injuring two people inside.

The Madison County Sheriff's office was called to a mobile home on 12th West near Rexburg at 5:00 a.m. Monday.

The couple in the home were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Police have been looking for a suspect, but have no description.

Family members have created a go-fund me page.

They say an intruder entered the home injuring the couple. They say the man was shot with a gun. Deputies have not confirmed that.

Deputies are continuing to investigate what happened.