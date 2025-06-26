ITD preps streets for festive Fourth of July

DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) is touching up Main roads in several towns to ensure smooth streets in time for 4th of July celebrations.

On Thursday, Jun. 26, 2025, Driggs State Highway 33, ITD is working with the city to do a chip seal treatment. This will restore the health of the pavement and extend the life of the road.

These road projects are moving quickly. On Wednesday, Jun 25, 2025, ITD crews filled in potholes along Main Street in Rexburg and completed it the same day.

Fourth of July parades run through these streets and will create a safer path for people riding in floats or marching in the parade.

"We know there's going to be celebrations in towns for the 4th of July, everybody getting out and enjoying their parades. So it is a time period right now where we try to get out and make sure that the road is in good shape for an influx of traffic and whatnot," said Sky Buffat, Idaho Transportation Department Public Information Officer.

In many smaller Idaho communities, state highways double as their main streets and run right through the heart of town. ITD remains responsible for these roads, which is why they are currently working within these towns.