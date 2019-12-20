Teachers receive help from ISU Credit Union

Top Stories

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-ISU Credit Union officials visiting two local schools this week and left some cash donations behind.

The credit union donated a total of $6,600 through a national non profit called Adopt a Classroom. It allows classroom teachers to pay for classroom essentials that they might otherwise have to pay for out of their own pockets.

The funds can be used to purchase things like art supplies, notebooks, pencils and even clothing for students.

"ISU Credit Union is constantly looking for ways to give back and help enrich the communities we live in. AdoptAClassroom.org provides an amazing fundraising platform to help benefit the education system at the local level. They have been an amazing partner to collaborate with," said Doug Chambers, ISU Credit Union President/CEO.

Credit Union representatives presented checks to teachers from Stoddard Elementary School in School District 55 in Blackfoot and from Falls Valley and Summit Hills Elementary Schools of District 93 in Ammon.