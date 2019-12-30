Gas prices stable across Idaho

Top Stories

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Idaho gas prices dipped slightly this week to an average $2.70 per gallon.

According to industry watchdog "Gas Buddy", Idaho prices fell by .6 cents per gallon in the past week. Prices are now 20.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 10.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The national average price, meanwhile, rose 1.6 cents per gallon in the last week to an average $2.57 per gallon. That is down 2 ce3nts from a month ago and 32.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

"The streak has been broken: for seven straight weeks we saw the national average drop, but the fun has come to an end as oil prices continue to show strength into the last days of 2019 boosting the national average this past week," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "Prices jumped thanks to a notable, yet anticipated drop in oil inventories, sending oil to multi-month highs above $61 and gasoline prices following."

DeHaan expects some weakness to return to gas prices in January and February as demand weakens.

And, if you're looking for some fun facts to amaze your friends, deHaan offered this look at the past decade: "the U.S. consumed 1.25 trillion gallons of gasoline, which is enough volume to raise Lake Superior's level 2.3 inches, having spent $3.625 trillion on gasoline alone, and driving 31.25 trillion miles, enough for 5,208 round trips to Pluto on the consumed gasoline."

You can track the latest price trends here.