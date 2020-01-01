Two hurt in W. Yellowstone snowmobile accident

Skip to Content
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Upper Snake River Plain until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
1 of 29
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
2 of 29
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Yellowstone National Park until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
3 of 29
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Star Valley; Jackson Hole until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
4 of 29
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Yellowstone National Park; Absaroka Mountains until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
5 of 29
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
6 of 29
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Star Valley; Jackson Hole until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
7 of 29
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Salt River and Wyoming Ranges until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
8 of 29
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Yellowstone National Park; Absaroka Mountains until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
9 of 29
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Bear River Range; Big Hole Mountains; Caribou Range until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
10 of 29
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Sun Valley Region; Lost River Range; Frank Church Wilderness until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
11 of 29
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Blackfoot Mountains; Upper Snake River Plain until Jan 01 at 5:00 PM
12 of 29
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Lower Snake River Plain, Eastern Magic Valley, Marsh and Arbon Highlands and 3 more areas until Jan 01 at 5:00 PM
13 of 29
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Sawtooth/Stanley Basin until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
14 of 29
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Centennial Mountains/Island Park; Teton Valley until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
15 of 29
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Western Lemhi County until Jan 01 at 11:00 AM
16 of 29
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Eastern Lemhi County until Jan 01 at 11:00 AM
17 of 29
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Eastern Lemhi County until Jan 01 at 11:00 AM
18 of 29
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Western Lemhi County until Jan 01 at 11:00 AM
19 of 29
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: South Lincoln County until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
20 of 29
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
21 of 29
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Star Valley; Jackson Hole until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
22 of 29
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Yellowstone National Park; Absaroka Mountains until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
23 of 29
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Salt River and Wyoming Ranges until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
24 of 29
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Bear River Range; Big Hole Mountains; Caribou Range until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
25 of 29
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Centennial Mountains/Island Park; Teton Valley until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
26 of 29
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Sun Valley Region, Lost River Range, Frank Church Wilderness and 1 more area until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
27 of 29
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Lower Snake River Plain, Eastern Magic Valley, Blackfoot Mountains and 5 more areas until Jan 01 at 5:00 PM
28 of 29
Weather Alert:
Special Weather Statement: Flaming Gorge; Rock Springs and Green River; Upper Green River Basin until Jan 01 at 4:00 PM
29 of 29
Top Stories
By
New
today at 8:49 am
Published 8:56 am

Two hurt in W. Yellowstone snowmobile accident

gallatin rescue 12 31 19
Gallatin Co. Sheriff

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mt. (KIFI/KIDK)-Two California snowmobilers were injured at around 10:51 a.m. Tuesday, when their snowmobile crashed on the South Plateau Trail, about 6 miles south of West Yellowstone.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office said a 12-year-old girl and 48-year-old woman from Glendale, Ca., left the trail and hit a group of trees. Both sustained back, leg and head injuries. The girl briefly lost conciousness and appeared disoriented.

Gallatin County Search and Rescue team members from West Yellowstone responded, with assistance from the Hebgen Basin Rural Fire District and Custer Gallatin National Forest Service.

The injured people were transported y ambulance to Big Sky Medical Center for evaluation.

Local News / News / Regional News

News Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply