Protesters burn masks at Idaho Capitol rally against rules
BOISE, Idaho (AP)- At least a hundred people gathered at the front of the Idaho Capitol on Saturday to burn masks in a protest against measures taken to limit infections and deaths caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Anti-mask groups say mask mandates are a restriction of their freedoms. Health experts say they help slow the spread of the disease.
Videos posted on social media showed adults encouraging children to toss masks into a fire.
Idaho State Police say that while a permit was given for the protest, there were to be no open flames.
"Those involved with the event were informed both before and during the event that open flames are not allowed on State Capitol grounds," Idaho State Police said.
Republican Gov. Brad Little has never issued a statewide mask mandate, but seven counties and 11 cities have such mandates in place.
More than 170,000 Idaho residents have been infected, and nearly 1,900 have died.
Comments
1 Comment
Come on, people: ‘Mask mandates’ are NOT ‘rules’, anywhere other than in the sacred temples (government buildings), no-one is being ‘forced’ to wear face masks, the government is simply trying to manipulate you into it. That’s how government ‘works’.
I personally don’t think–and have NEVER thought–that the masks do SQUAT (to prevent people being infected by OTHERS). I have several, and will generally wear them when shopping, mostly because they make OTHER people feel a–false–sense of security OR ‘the government will SAVE us’ delusion.
Such inane and impotent public displays/’demonstrations’ as Saturday’s only provide fodder for the politicians to use for THEIR advantage at some later date. Grow up!