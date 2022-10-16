Tradition finding its way into a new era

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- The conference room at the Residence Inn in Idaho Falls became the backdrop for the Wet Shave expo. The expo returned to Idaho Falls after a successful event last year, and brought out vendors from Canada and all across the United States to help spread interest in the hobby.

Chris Kirchen part of the Karve shaving co says the wet shave is different than the modern shaving experience.

"The mindfulness that comes with it, but there's definitely a wet aspect to it. We make our own lather, so that replaces the cream, and the razors themselves are pretty traditional. Drawing back on 120-year history, as you know, Gillette and some of the other major players," said Kirchen. "We put our own spin on it, but it still all falls under that traditional wet shaving umbrella."

Kirchen says he never imagined traditional shaving could be so popular.

"When I got into it, I knew about it. I had no idea it was a big thing. And I certainly didn't realize there was a hobby group behind it. It's been really nice to develop and build something and have that kind of reception from the enthusiasts and then bring in beginners," said Kirchen.

"There are guys that are switching to wet shaving and they're really happy that they have they're getting good shaves there. They're having a great experience. And that's really what we want."

Kirchen says there are plenty of people ready to help interested newcomers.

"There is a bit of a learning curve. It's a lot smaller than people think. But it can be daunting from the outside looking in so the community of Red Shavers, that's where a lot of the support to bring in a beginner comes from," said Kirchen.

"So you reach out to somebody is where chatting they'll probably be able to pull you in and teach you pretty quickly what to do and do it successfully."

Matt Darrington, the owner of Teton Shaves, says the local wet shave and barber community is quite large.

"it is pretty unique for this area. We have a whole lot of support in the local wet shaving and barber community. And so we're able to do something that normally you wouldn't be able to do in a city this size," said Darrington. "It's been really fun. We've had a lot of folks, we've done a lot of educational segments of the show and it's been good."

He adds that when getting into the hobby, start small.

"I would say that it's baby steps. You know, you can go right into the straight razor, you know, that the big scary folding razor," said Darrington. But there are a lot of things between your modern cartridge razors and their safety razors that are really quite safe, much more environmentally conscious, and give you a better, more luxurious shave. And there's really nothing to be scared of with those."

Darrington says many tell him that seeing the expo was the spark they needed in order to pick up a new hobby.

"I'm getting a couple of different responses. One is like, 'I had no idea this world existed.' They're coming with a friend or they saw a sign on the street and just kind of wandered in here and they had no idea that this was even a thing or that anybody could be passionate about such a mundane chore," said Darrington.

He encourages people to try and experience wet shaving, saying it can change the way you experience the mundane chore of a typical morning routine.