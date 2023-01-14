Island Park gives budding artists a new medium to try

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI)- Island Park in winter quickly becomes a winter wonderland with the forest surrounding the small city blanketed in snow. Every year, the city finds a way to celebrate the snow and winter wonderland through their Winter Fest. As part of this years celebration artists were invited to try their hand at painting on snow.

From everyday objects like a completed rubiks cube, to fictional characters and landscapes, artists embraced the snow in unique ways embracing their creativity.

"It feels like interesting. You see the painting just going in and it looks really interesting," said James Littlefield one of the artists present Saturday. His Sister Alexis Littlefield added, "I really enjoy painting outside. I feel like it's a cool experience. I enjoy it. So for you, painting outside is always fun to do and I really do enjoy it."

The Littlefields worked together to try and paint their favorite book character Doom Slug from Brandon Sanderson's Skyward series. They say painting him in the snow was a challenge. Alexis added, "we just used to color blue and yellow and I used the blue and my brother used yellow and it's a lot of fun to try to paint something."

Among the other artists was Emma Deinhard, who found the powdery canvas limiting for an overall image. "We're painting a sunset because we because we can't really do anything really highly detailed, because the colors blend in and they'll all mushy and turn to something bad.So we're going for a casual sunset with land and right below it cause kind of something like one of the first things you think of when you think of painting."

Despite the overall limitation she found that painting on snow was enjoyable, "It's really fun because we get to show artistic style and stuff and saying, yes, it could be a little more creative than in school sometimes, but the downside is that pretty cool it out," Deinhard said.

Each artist enjoyed painting on the snow canvas and the best painting would win a prize. The paintings are on the snow banks surrounding Island Park's the Pines Lodge. Participants and others visiting the pines could also enjoy a horse drawn sleigh ride through the forest.