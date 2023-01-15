Vintage snow mobiles bringing families together

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI)- The celebration of Island Park's winter wonderland is a favorite tradition among many in the Island Park area, and perhaps one of the more anticipated events is the Vintage Snow Mobile show. Showcasing a history of motorized sleds and it's history.

Much like a car show participants line up their vintage sleds for people to see and reminisce about their memories with the sleds. For a father and son participating in the event is more about forming a bond than winning a trophy. "He's helped me for the last two years, work on it and get it in running condition for him, and no one else. We've had lots of fun nights doing this to get ready for the show," said Beau, talking about his son Cooper.

Beau also says seeing the joy in his sons face when working on the old sled they have is heartwarming. "It's exciting to see my son like this. So, you don't see him like this very young very often. So it's been pretty good."

Another sled owner shared how their sled from the snowmobile makers behind Raider was a dream come true. They shared how shortly after their spouse passed on, their family rallied together to get the vintage sled for them, and now they participate every year in the sled show.

Yet another sled owner Blake Fullmer, shares how for years he would come to see the sleds, at the vintage show but now being a participant gives him a new view on it. "I would say this type of sled is talking to all the other sled owners and just being part of that vibe and get to know them."

He adds that the vintage sled community can be very similar to the vintage car community, saying that having history at your finger tips is what makes it fun. "Just to work on just to see the technology from these older sleds, the newer sleds. I have a newer sled, too. So like I say, it's it's fun to get out on these older sleds and play around on them, too. It's kind of a whole different atmosphere and culture with the old sleds."

Fullmer also encourages more people to come out next year to see the sleds in persona and see how the snowmobile has evolved and changed over the years and enjoy the fun atmosphere.