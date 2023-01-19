3 things to know this morning – January 19, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Thursday.

1. In her State of the City Address, Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper laid out goals for 2023. Those include fiber optic connectivity for at least 95% of Idaho Falls residents, improvements to roads to meet traffic concerns, and assembling a specific rapid drug overdose response team.

2. The city of Saint Anthony is applying for a grant with the Idaho Broadband Fund to install fiber optic networks. The Idaho Broadband Committee has asked for public comment as part of the process. The city will hear back next Wednesday if they will receive the money they asked for.

3. Coastal Farm and Ranch and C-A-L Ranch stores have announced a merger. Combined, there will be 54 stores in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Utah, Nevada, and Arizona, with the corporate headquarters staying in Ammon.