Whoopee Days Rodeo sells out once again

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI)-The weekend before Independence Day weekend in Rexburg is a celebration of the wild west and a watch to see who can last on the 8-second ride. The Madison County Fairgrounds near Rexburg's Nature Park was filled with people, horses, bulls, and sheep.

Patty Paulsen the Fairgrounds administrator says the rodeo has a long history in Rexburg. "Whoopee Days Rodeo has been going on for 110 years. It used to happen over the 4th of July and they switched it to the week before to get better riders."

She says over 3000 people came to see riders try their hand in the arena. The sell out has come to be a bit expected year to year. "We sold out last night and we sold out both nights last year. The rodeo committee has really kicked the rodeo into high gear. We have a new clown this year, a new announcer, and we live in Rexburg, Idaho. This is rodeo country. This is a great kick off to summer."

Many of the 3000 in attendance came to the Whoopee days for the first time. We caught up with them after they cheered Whoopee! During the muttin bustin that kicked everything off. "Rexburg is getting bigger, with all the college students. But it's nice to come to a place like this. It feels like home," said Joseph Harris.

"We've been living in Rexburg about six years and just have never made time to do it and made time to do it," said Zachary Reiswig.

Joseph and his wife Makalya who had been married last year came to their first rodeo together. They enjoyed seeing the mutton bustin' but said they felt bad for some of the kids who got a little trampled after they fell off the sheep. But said the kids were champs for how they handled it.

Makalya says she's looking forward to the bull riding for one particular reason. "I think, that it's the most exciting," her Husband Joseph agreed saying, "That, is the one where it gets crazy."

Zachary disagreed with the Harrises on the most exciting part of a Rodeo saying, "I know bull riding gets the best rep, but bareback is a little more dangerous, which makes it a little more exciting for me," he said.

Mutton Bustin' started at 6.15 and the winner won his 8 sec sheep ride with a total of 82 points. Recieving a trophy taller than he was. Then it went into opening ceremonies and the bucking broncos.