Hot Classics Night brings the heat and shows off the chrome

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI)- Larry Wilson Park in downtown Rigby was filled with cars on every square inch of the park. The only space perhaps that didn't have any cars was the baseball diamond. It was Rigby's annual Hot Classics Night Car Show.

The Car show hosted over 500 cars. "I just had somebody count we're over 545 cars. Now I'm blown away at the support we've gotten, the love we've gotten, and the sponsors have that taking care of us. More people than I ever imagined. I mean, we're on Main Street here at what we call the car show, and it's just awesome," said Adam Hall a co-chair for the committee behind the car show.

Hall adds that they are well on their way to not only meeting their goal; but surpassing it with flying colors. "We're looking on track to at least be in that 15,000 range. Again, though, for what we've had, I have no idea until we go home and count the cash and count the checks. And that is one of my favorite parts of the show. After the show itself, of course, is just counting the money and seeing where we're at."

Adam says he is grateful for all of the support from the community and the help from them and the volunteers as well.

Many of the car owners who are showing off their car, say for them it's about more than just sharing the joy and memories of their car. "It's nice that the money goes to a good cause for sure. I think that's a good community event, and that is helping out the whole community that way for sure," said Shawn Allred.

"It's not like we're trying to fill somebody's pocket. We're trying to help the community out. And if you're part of the community, join in and be part of the game. You know, look at all the people out here having fun," said Gary Shipley.

Allred says his car has been a part of the family for a few generations. "We've been to this car show a lot of years. This is me and my dad's 1950 GMC Truck, Grandpa bought it new in (19)50. And so it's been in the family ever since. My dad drove it in high school and we fixed it up about five or six years ago."

He says sharing a piece of the family with others has been fun. "You don't see that very often where people keep it in the family that many years."

Shipley says he likes the older cars for the simplicity in them. "You could look out and see a car coming and know, what it was. I can't anymore. Unless they have a big emblem on the front. I don't know what it is anymore. It was fun to look at GTOs and Chevelles and all of the fun cars."

"My wife says I'm an exhibitionist. Everybody wants to see what I do, and I love my truck. And that's the way I like people to come around to look at it. At, one time we had 6 lbs of candy this morning, but I kind of went through all of that," said Shipley, who added, "I was here at seven this morning and I was 287. They tell me there are almost 500 cars here today."

Shipley adds that many people also shared memories of his truck with him. "And you go to a gas station, you can't get out because all the people want to come to take a picture, talk to you about your truck. Everybody's dad had one or their grandpa. They learned to drive on one or three. Something of that charge. A lot of memories. I've had a lot of people talk to me today because they remember this truck and it's something it's a good memory. These new ones are beautiful cars, but they're just priced out of my price range."

It wasn't the only car owners who were having a good time. Ezra Olson was one of the people who were at the car show.

He says he's enjoying it. "A lot of nice Fords, but I'm still going through everything," Olson says he's enjoying all of the different designs as well.

Another visitor Alex Carter, says he too was enjoying everything as well. "We're into the old sixties trucks, anything, GM So we've seen a lot of cool stuff today."

Carter says they came to the show to support a friend who was in the show but they were able to see a lot of cars as well.

The Car show is always the weekend after Independence Day in July and starts around 12.