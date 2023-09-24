Will Graham’s Look Up Tour concludes with family activities

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- The spiritual weekend put on by Will Graham is coming to its conclusion in Idaho Falls.

After Saturday's Kidzfest, the focus of Sunday evening was focused on the family, including fun activities geared for the entire family.

The event is free for families to attend and will feature live music from Crowder, a Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter known for his wide-ranging fusion of pop, rock, folk, electronic, bluegrass, and hip-hop, and Christine D’Clario, who is considered one of the top Latin worship leaders in the world.

The event is happening at the Mountain America Event Center.