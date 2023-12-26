There’s another option in the way kids can get an education

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- These days, there are a variety of ways students can get an education. Besides public, private, charter, or home school, anther option growing in popularity is the online school.

Sora Schools provides many opportunities for middle and high school students to get their education online. Their goal is to provide education in a variety of ways, so that kids will learn physics or English through topics they are interested in.

"Kids are going to classes like 'Physics of Sharks,' or 'How to Build a Martian Society.' Interesting classes like that. And they're demonstrating their learning through mastery-based assessments. They're creating epic projects," said Garett Smiley, CEO of Sora Schools.

Smiley also says the variety of the classes, and the different approaches to learning, have many different benefits the school has already seen.

"Education for a lot of kids, it just feels meaningless. It feels irrelevant, right? So we've designed everything in our program to answer that fundamental question kids have, which is, 'Why does this matter?' Right? That's why our kids play an active role in the design of their program and choosing which learning experiences they want," Smiley said.

Smiley says that kids in the program still will receive a GPA, a transcript, and everything they need to be ready for college if that is the route they want to choose.

"But they're doing it through a much more enjoyable, meaningful experience," Smile said.

Smiley says they have many different families who have joined the school and experienced a sense of relief as they see their child get excited to learn again.

"You're asking me what I want to learn, what my goals are. It just completely flips the switch in their head," Smiley said.

Smiley says tuition for the school is $12,900, but 50% of the students are on a scholarship program, as they want to make the program as accessible as possible.

Smiley says they are currently accepting applications for students for the next year.

"Our application period for the next for just opened up, so it's a first come, first serve model. So people are intrigued by what they're hearing. We don't have infinite capacity, so I'd encourage them to get on it, come to an info session, and start the application process," Smiley said.

To find out more about the program you can go here.