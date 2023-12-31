Skip to Content
Top Stories

Idaho Falls Downtown Event Center will ring in the 2024

flyer for the New Year's Eve party for the chamber of commerce
Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce
flyer for the New Year's Eve party for the chamber of commerce
By
Published 10:18 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- The Idaho Chamber of Commerce has partnered with Mountain View Hospital and the Idaho Falls Community Hospital, to host a New Year's Eve Party.

The party will start at 9 p.m. and not only ring in the new year at midnight but end one hour into being a part of it.

Partygoers will need to purchase a $10 ticket. Proceeds from ticket purchases will benefit the East Idaho Young Professional's network. If you are interested in attending the party and want to ring in the new year with community business leaders and community members you can purchase tickets here.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Braydon Wilson

Braydon is a reporter for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content