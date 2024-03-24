Corn Hole for Kitties raises $2,500 for the Bingham County Humane Society

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI)-The Blackfoot Cornhole Club and Bingham County Humane Society teamed up to hold a fundraiser at the Blackfoot lodge for the Elks lodge, raising over $2,500 after the event.

The money raised will be vital in some of the Humane Society's essential feline programs.

"We are raising money to, basically keep our program going, including our TNR program, which is to trap, neuter, release," Collette Herrick, a member of the board for the Bingham County Humane Society said.

Jennifer Andrew, another member of the board for the humane society expounds on what programs the money would help.

"We have a TNR, trap, neuter, release program, and we have a local spay and neuter program for Bingham county residents to help the overpopulation of unwanted animals under control," Andrew said.

Andrew said right now tons of animals are either left at shelters, and others have been found just abandoned.

The goal of the humane society is to help every cat that they come into contact with.

"We put our kitties on Pet Finder and will take them to a couple of cages at the PetSmart in Idaho Falls. Hold and we have our shelter where we have cats and anybody can call (208)-680-3881 number and we can start at the time people can come meet our kitties. They're all fixed, they're vaccinated, including rabies. They're dewormed, they've had a vet exam and they're microchipped," Andrew said.

The event got started after a board member contacted the Blackfoot Corn Hole Club and the community rallied to support them and give their support thanks to some fun prizes that the humane society would be able to raffle off.

"We were overwhelmed with the amount of community support that we received in the form of donations for the raffle that we're having. The main way that we're going to make money today is off of the raffle items, ticket sales, and some food items," Herrick said.

Herrick went on to say they had to find a way to distinguish themselves selves, especially since they are a cat-only shelter and there is an extra need in the community for cats.

The Blackfoot Cornhole Club shared that over 30 teams were there to participate in the event and many people were coming in and not just participating in playing cornhole but having fun with the raffle items as well.

The club got its start five years ago and were excited to have a chance to give back to their community.

"Cornhole is just an avenue to bring people together, have a good time. And the raffle prizes, the food, all that stuff that just brings in some money for people to help out. Have a good time all at the same time. It's fun," Dave Gallegos a member of the Blackfoot Cornhole club said.

"It's fun and has people of all skills come out and have a good time. The Humane Society is run strictly on donations. And so events like this is how we help them continue to do what they do for for the critters that so many people love," Ryan Archibald another club member said.

Archibald and Gallegos shared they were surprised by the amount of people that showed up especially since there was a tournament taking place just 30 minutes north in Idaho Falls at the same time, but believe the good cause as well as unique themed trophies drew people in.

"We got some trophies. We got some cash prizes for the top players," Gallegos said.