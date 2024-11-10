Community All-Stars: Lorraine Morrison has been serving at the election polls for 45 years

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – This week's Community All-Star is Lorraine Morrison. She's been serving at the polls for 45 years and says it's one of the most important things she does.

Lorraine Morrison the Chief Judge of Bannock County Elections said “I just love being able to help people, and voting is so important always. I don't think I've ever missed voting since I was old enough to vote.”

She says her parents first instilled her interest in politics and doing her civic duty by voting, “I couldn't wait to vote. Actually, I was so excited the first time I voted. Don't ask me who it is. I'm pretty sure I'm thinking it was Nixon that that time,” Morrison said.

Since that time, she's seen lots of changes.

“I think back when I first did this, you couldn't do same-day registration. Oh, lots of people so mad at you because you couldn't do that. So I've watched a lot of things happen. That's good,” said Lorraine.

There have also been some great friendships that have developed over the years.

Lorraine motions to a friend and says “Tina has been with me forever.”

She says she's passionate about getting people out to vote.

Lorraine explained, “This is a right that we all have, and I think it's very important to come vote.”

As people come in to cast that vote. Lorraine makes sure everyone knows where they need to go and what they need to do.

Election day is a long day for Lorraine.

She's at the polls from before they open at 8:00 in the morning until after they close at 8:00 that night.

Lorraine describes her night, “I would sit down, and then they still have to take the ballots to be counted at the elections office. I'm voting. I got one vote, you know, at the end of the day, I get done. We've got ballots. We're done. I take the ballots, and I'm just like, I'm glad the day's done, but so it's just a good feeling.”

Thank you, Lorraine Morrison, for being this week's Community All-Star.